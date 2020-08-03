National Election Council convenes first meeting
The first meeting of the National Election Council on August 3 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, head of the National Election Council (NEC), chaired the first meeting of the council in Hanoi on August 3.
In her opening address, Ngan noted that the NEC chairperson, vice chairs, and members were chosen at the legislature’s ninth session in June.
This NEC, she went on, was established a session earlier than in the previous tenure, so that it can have more time to guide the implementation of new regulations in the law on the election of deputies to the NA and People’s Councils, the law on the organisation of the NA, the law on the organisation of the Government, and the law on the organisation of local administrations, which were recently amended, in the run up to the elections of the 15th-tenure legislature and all-level People’s Councils for 2021-2026.
The council discussed draft resolutions on tasks for NEC members, work regulations for the NEC, assistance staff, and the NEC’s Office and its manager.
They shared opinions on a draft resolution on the establishment of NEC sub-committees for personnel; the settlement of complaints and denunciations; legal documents and communications; and security, social order, and safety.
Those in attendance also looked into the draft agenda for NEC meetings, along with document drafting and issuing tasks./.