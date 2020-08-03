Politics Vietnam actively contributes to building AIPA Since joining the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (now ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) on September 19, 1995, Vietnam has strived for becoming an active member of the organisation.

Politics Government seeks ways to complete targets amidst COVID-19 pandemic Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a one-day regular Cabinet meeting for July on August 3, which focused on seeking measures to fulfil socio-economic goals amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics PM chairs online meeting on COVID-19 response Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired an online meeting of permanent Government members and ministries, sectors and local administrations on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 2.

Politics Top legislator makes suggestions to Hanoi’s draft political report Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue co-chaired a conference in Hanoi on August 1 to collect opinions of the Party Delegation to the NA to a draft political report of the municipal Party Committee’s 17th congress in the 2020-2025 tenure.