Society Long An soldiers strive to find martyrs' remains in Cambodia A team of soldiers from the Military High Command of southern Long An province is striving to search for remains of Vietnamese volunteers and experts who laid down their lives during the wartime in Cambodia.

Society Quang Ninh fully geared for tourism reopening: official The northern province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, will launch a campaign on safe tourism in mid-March when Vietnam fully reopens its borders to foreign tourists.

Society Projects funded by Vietnamese defence ministry handed over to Laos The economic-defence team of Vietnam’s Army Corps 15 has handed over five projects as gift to Vang Tat hamlet cluster in Sanxay district, Attapeu provinces of Laos.

Society Scholarships given to disadvantaged students in Con Dao Some 80 scholarships of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund were presented to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements in Con Dao district of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 28.