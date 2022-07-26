Illustrative image (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines’ representative office in Thailand hosted a conference on tourism and business promotion themed “Rediscover Vietnam” in Bangkok on July 26, aiming to speed up post-COVID-19 tourism recovery.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh praised efforts made by the national flag carrier in increasing the number of flights to promptly serve the travel demand of passengers since it has resumed the regular route connecting Vietnam and Thailand.





Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

The firm has sensitively reacted to market movements, he said, affirming that these practical actions have contributed to strengthening economic, tourism and cultural cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand.



The diplomat also shared with great difficulties that Vietnam Airlines' partners had to face during the last two years, stressing that these difficulties and challenges showed the value of friendship, cooperation and mutual support between the two countries.

Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

He affirmed that the embassy always supports and creates favourable conditions for tourists from Thailand to visit Vietnam, as well as helps connect Thai businesses with Vietnamese partners in the field of tourism, and logistics supply chain.



Dao Truong Luu, head of Vietnam Airlines’ representative office in Thailand, said during the last two years, Vietnam Airlines and its partners have still effectively exploited wide-body aircraft with a frequency of six flights per week, transporting more than 6,000 tonnes of cargo from Thailand to Vietnam annually, 2% higher than the volume in 2019. In 2022, it is expected to transport an estimated 6,500 tonnes of goods.



Luu said that since Vietnam and Thailand removed most of the travel restrictions, the number of air passengers has increased rapidly.

Thailand is also one of the prioritised markets among 15 international destinations where Vietnam Airlines has resumed its regular flights.



The airline operates three regular direct flights connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Bangkok. As scheduled, the number of flights will increase to four flights per day from October this year, and will rise to six flights per day in the second quarter of 2023.



Vietnam Airlines is considering restoring two routes, namely Da Nang - Bangkok and HCM City - Phuke, from early 2023, Luu said.



At the conference, Vietnam Airlines pledged to ensure stable flight schedules and absolute safety, and provide passengers with high-quality services, contributing to promoting cultural, economic, political and social exchange between Vietnam and Thailand./.