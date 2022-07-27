Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said the embassy always supports and creates favourable conditions for tourists from Thailand to visit Vietnam, as well as helps connect Thai businesses with Vietnamese partners in the field of tourism, and logistics supply chain.

Vietnam Airlines now operates three regular direct flights connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Bangkok. As scheduled, the number of flights will increase to four flights per day from October this year, and will rise to six flights per day in the second quarter of 2023.

Vietnam Airlines is considering restoring two routes, namely Da Nang - Bangkok and HCM City - Phuke, from early 2023.

Since Vietnam and Thailand removed most of the travel restrictions, the number of air passengers has increased rapidly.

Thailand is also one of the prioritised markets among 15 international destinations where Vietnam Airlines has resumed its regular flights./.

VNA