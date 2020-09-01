Located 30 km south of Hanoi, Từ Vân village in the capital’s Thuong Tin district is famed for its embroidery and weaving.

It has made millions of national flags for over 70 years.

Local people say they made the national flags used on September 2, 1945.

Seventy-five years later they still devote themselves to making the most beautiful flags.

It takes 10 steps to make a flag, with the most important being selecting nice fabric.

Most flags nowadays are made with embroidery machines. But those made by hand have their own beauty.

All of the tailors love their job, considering it an honour.

From Tu Van village, the national flags go on to fly in every corner of the country, affirming its independence and sovereignty./.

VNA