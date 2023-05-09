Society Chip-based passports can be provided online, sent via post The Government’s National Public Service Portal has by now integrated services to facilitate people in issuing new and exchanging chip-based passports, and receiving them via post.

Society Endangered turtle released back to sea in Mekong Delta region An endangered turtle weighing about 80 kg with a length of 1.2 m and a width of 0.8 m was caught in the net of fishermen and released back to the sea in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on May 5.