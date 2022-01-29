National flag saluting ceremonies held on DK1 offshore platform
Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of cadres and soldiers and locals on DK1 offshore platform every Monday morning to pay tribute to late soldiers who sacrificed their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and island.
The national anthem is sung loudly while everyone looks towards the national flags flying at the national sovereignty markers. (Photo: VNA)
Major Le Van Sy, Commander of the DK1/9 platform administers the flag-raising ceremony. (Photo:VNA)
The flag hoisting ceremony at DK1 offshore platform. (Photo:VNA)
Senior Lieutenant Pham Trung Kien stands ahead of the national flagpole, speaks 10 honorary oaths of officers and soldiers. (Photo: VNA)
During the past 30 years, officers and soldiers at DK1 platforms have gone through ups and downs and shared joys and sorrows with each other. Together, they fight for a common mission, guarding Vietnam’s sacred sovereignty. (Photo: VNA)