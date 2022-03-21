– The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU) Central Committee and its chapter in the south central province of Binh Thuan on March 21 presented 200 national flags to fishermen in Phu Quy island district who often fishing offshore, aiming to encourage and support them during their operations at sea.A representative of the fishermen said that national flag is an indispensable item that fishermen take along with them during their trips offshore. “The gift is meaningful to us as it encourages us to continue offshore trips, contributing to affirming the national sovereignty.”The presenting of the flags is part of activities conducted by the HCMCYU Central Committee to raise youngsters' awareness of the national sovereignty over seas and islands and promote their pioneering role in the field.Earlier the same day, representatives from the HCMCYU Central Committee presented gifts to the Military Command of Phu Quy and the border post in Phu Quy Port.Phu Quy is about 56 nautical miles southeast of Binh Thuan mainland, with total area of 17sq.m and a population of about 30,000. Currently, locals own about 1,400 fishing vessels, including about 400 large ones for offshore fishing around DK1 Platform and Truong Sa archipelago. Phu Quy has the largest fleet of 140 fisheries logistics vessels in Binh Thuan./.