National fund receives healthcare, education donations for needy children
The An Cuong Woodworking JSC will donate 2.5 billion VND to healthcare and education for disadvantaged children in five years. (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) signed an agreement worth 2.5 billion VND (over 106,500 USD) on August 31 with a local firm to sponsor underprivileged children.
The NFVC under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs will use the money, donated by the An Cuong Woodworking JSC over five years (from 2022 to 2026), to support healthcare and education for disadvantaged children.
NFVC Director Hoang Van Tien said the An Cuong Woodworking JSC has supporting the fund for many years.
He noted the agreement affirmed the two sides’ willingness to carry out a long-term programme to benefit more children nationwide, and also shows the NFVC’s regard for businesses and organisations that have supported the fund and needy children.
Le Duc Nghia, Chairman of An Cuong, said his firm always views social responsibility as a mission accompanying its business activities, and that it hopes to not only create jobs and contribute to social development, but also help with community activities to assist disadvantaged people./.