Society Da Nang prepares plans to ensure traffic safety, order on National Day holidays The transport sector of the central Da Nang city is implementing a series of plans to ensure traffic safety, and order during the National Day holidays from September 1 – 4 as the number of tourists to the locality is forecast to strongly surge.

Society Quang Ninh offers free tuition to preschool children, high school students Preschool children, high school students and students in general education programmes at public educational establishments in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be exempted from tuition fees for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Society President’s decision on amnesty in 2022 announced The President’s decision on amnesty in 2022 was announced at a press conference jointly held by the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Public Security, the Supreme People’s Court and the Foreign Ministry on August 31.

Society Bac Giang youth urged to play pioneering role in digital transformation The pioneering role of young people in startup and digital transformation was spotlighted at a forum held by the provincial Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) committee on August 30. ​