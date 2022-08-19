Politics Infographic The 15th National Assembly’s third session The meeting is expected to debate and approve five draft laws and three draft resolutions, and look into six other bills.

Politics Infographic President Ho Chi Minh: Whole life dedicated to nation and people President Ho Chi Minh was an exemplary of a great communist living a benevolent life, an extraordinary hero of the nation who dedicated his whole life to fighting for the sake of the Vietnamese nation and people.

Politics Infographic Vietnam’s active role and contributions to the United Nations Vietnam has worked together with the United Nations over the past 45 years to post many achievements and left many positive impacts, meeting its own requirements and interests and contributing to strengthening its role within the United Nations.

Politics Infographic Vietnam placed 56th in Chandler Good Government Index 2022 Vietnam has been placed third among low-middle-income nations and 56th globally out of 104 ranked countries in the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) 2022 freshly released by the Singaporean-based Chandler Institute of Governance.