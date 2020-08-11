National high school exam successfully wraps up
Some 867,000 high school students finished the multiple-choice test on foreign languages on August 10 afternoon, wrapping up the national high school exam of the 2019-2020 academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: Phuc Ta/Vietnam+)
Most candidates said the tests were not too difficult and were based on what the students learned in their high school textbooks (Photo: Phuc Ta/Vietnam+)
A special candidate delights at completing the high school exam (Photo: Phuc Ta/Vietnam+)
Parents are also happy and do not forget their words of encouragement to the candidates (Photo: Phuc Ta/Vietnam+)
The national high school exam of the 2019-2020 academic year successfully wraps up amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Photo: Phuc Ta/Vietnam+)