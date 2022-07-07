Society Music programme raises funds for disadvantaged children Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended a classical music performance programme to raise funds for children with extremely difficult circumstances at Hanoi Opera House on July 6.

Society Contest on Vietnam's seas and islands launched A knowledge contest on Vietnam’s seas and islands and a virtual reality exhibition with the theme of “To quoc ben bo song” (Fatherland by the waves) was launched in Hanoi on July 6.

Society Unemployment, underemployment drop in H1 The number of unemployed people in Vietnam stood at nearly 1.1 million in the first half of 2022, down 47,600 year-on-year, said an official from the General Statistics Office (GSO) at a press conference on in Hanoi on July 6.

Society Violence against women, children never acceptable: UNICEF Chief Representative Violence against women and children is never acceptable and has to be made visible and reported in protection of the group, emphasised UNICEF Chief Representative in Vietnam Rana Flowers.