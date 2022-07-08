Students sit for high school graduation examination in the northern province of Vinh Phuc. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly one million students nationwide sat the last test of this year’s national high school graduation exam on July 8, the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) announced at a press conference on the same day.



Safety was ensured at all examination sites and the organisation met the set plan, Le My Phong, Deputy Director of the MOET’s Quality Assurance Department, told reporters.



A total of 989,863 students attended the exam, accounting for 98.75 percent of those registered.



However, 79 students who were supposed to take the exam at 20 locations across the country tested positive for COVID-19, according to Phong. Eighteen of them took the tests while 61 did not.



During the two-day examination, 50 examinees were suspended for violating regulations, most of whom were caught bringing cell phones into examination rooms.



No organised fraud and cheating was reported, Phong said, dismissing rumours of a leak of exam questions on maths and literature circulating on social media.



However, the MOET has requested the Ministry of Public Security to help verify both cases, he noted.



The 2022 exam included five tests – mathematics; literature; foreign languages; natural sciences (physics, chemistry, biology); and social sciences (history, geography, citizen education) for students following the general education curriculum, or history and geography for those following the continuing education curriculum.



Students can choose either natural sciences or social sciences tests to take./.