Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 19 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 19.

Society Book exhibition highlights Vietnam-Cuba friendship Books highlighting the loyalty and friendship between Vietnam and Cuba are being displayed at the headquarters of the Truth National Political Publishing House in Hanoi on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory (April 19).

Society Eighth National External Information Service Awards launched The eighth National External Information Service Awards were launched at a press conference in Hanoi on April 19.