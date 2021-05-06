The northern province of Dien Bien hands over 13 illegal Chinese immigrants to the Chinese side (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, 39 localities nationwide have reported 199 cases with 1,343 illegal Chinese immigrants. The Ministry of Public Security prosecuted 49 cases with 141 defendants.“It is crucial to drastically prevent illegal immigrants, as illegally entering Vietnam is violating the country’s sovereignty, causing high risks of pandemic outbreaks and affecting the livelihoods of Vietnamese people,” he stressed.The officer added that the major method of organising illegal entry into Vietnam is contacting those wishing to enter Vietnam through the Internet before transporting them to the country.As Vietnam shares a long border with neighbouring countries, it is easy to cross the land border, he said, adding that through the general examination campaign, localities will report to the ministry major methods of brokering illegal entry into Vietnam, thus put forth effective prevention and combat measures./.