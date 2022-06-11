National map to be created out of 1,700 cars
Launched by Otofun, the largest automobile community in Vietnam, the event is expected to set new records in terms of having the most puzzles by cars and a parade featuring the most cars in the country.
This will mark the third time that Otofun has implemented a record-breaking programme using cars.
Previous records were set in 2011 with 135 cars, and again in 2016 with 480 cars and 35 motorbikes.
Once shaping the national map is complete, a parachute will pull the national flag from the sky to allow all participants of 1,700 cars to join a national flag salute ceremony.
The programme is expected to make contribution to boosting tourism development in Hai Phong city, promoting Vietnam's tourism as a safe and attractive destination, especially for caravan traveling./.