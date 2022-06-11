Launched by Otofun, the largest automobile community in Vietnam, the event is expected to set new records in terms of having the most puzzles by cars and a parade featuring the most cars in the country.

This will mark the third time that Otofun has implemented a record-breaking programme using cars.

Previous records were set in 2011 with 135 cars, and again in 2016 with 480 cars and 35 motorbikes.

Once shaping the national map is complete, a parachute will pull the national flag from the sky to allow all participants of 1,700 cars to join a national flag salute ceremony.

The programme is expected to make contribution to boosting tourism development in Hai Phong city, promoting Vietnam's tourism as a safe and attractive destination, especially for caravan traveling./.

VNA