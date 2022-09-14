National master plan must find potential, solve challenges: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting on September 14. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 14 chaired a meeting of a council to appraise the national master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.
In his remarks, PM Chinh thanked experts, scientists and members of the council for taking their time, efforts and wisdom to contribute to the draft master plan. He emphasised the need to clarify more clearly how this plan is different from previous strategies to evaluate its intended impact.
The master plan must feature innovative thinking and a strategic vision, and adhere to the guidelines and policies of the Party and State to ensure feasibility and efficiency.
The plan needs to follow relevant laws and tasks approved by the Prime Minister in order to fully tap the country’s potential, opportunities and competitive advantages, while taking advantage of internal and external resources as well as solving challenges and weaknesses in the economy, especially those related to human resources, infrastructure, regional connectivity and the rich-poor gap.
Agriculture must remain an important pillar of the economy, he said, stressing the importance of promoting industrial and service development.
The PM proposed updating methods to mobilise resources, especially human resources, for implementing the master plan.
He asked relevant agencies to study and collect opinions, and continue to complete relevant documents and prescribed procedures to consult the Politburo before submiting to the National Assembly for approval./.