Politics Vietnam attends opening of UN Human Rights Council’s 51st session Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, attended the opening ceremony of the 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on September 12 (local time).

Politics RoK’s naval training ships visit Ho Chi Minh City The Republic of Korea’s helicopter training ship ROKS Hansando and fast combat support ship ROKS Daecheong anchored at Ho Chi Minh City’s port on September 14, beginning their four-day friendly visit to the city.

Politics Cambodian top legislator wraps up visit to Vietnam President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Heng Samrin on September 14 concluded his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam believes in future growth of relations with Algeria: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh showed his belief in the future growth of the two nations’ ties across fields, at a recent ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022) in Algeria.