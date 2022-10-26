National master plan outlines targets for 2021-2030, vision towards 2050
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a resolution on the national master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, which will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.
According to the plan, Vietnam expects to become a developing country with modern industry and a harmonious, modern infrastructure network by 2030.
Its gross domestic product (GDP) growth is set at about 7% in the 2021-2030 period. The rate in the Southeastern and Mekong Delta regions is expected to stand at 8-8.5%. The country’s GDP per capita will reach 7,500 USD by that time.
Services will contribute more than half of the national GDP, industry-construction will make up over 40%, and agro-forestry-fishery less than 10%.
There will be northern and southern locomotive zones, with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as the growth poles, along with the North-South, Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong-Quang Ninh, and Moc Bai-HCM City-Vung Tau economic corridors. The urbanisation rate will exceed 50%.
The plan targets national digital transformation, digital government, digital economy and a digital society, with the digital economy to account for around 30% of GDP.
Vietnam’s human development index (HDI) will be maintained at 0.7 and the country expects to be among the top 10 countries with the best education services in Asia.
The country is also striving to catch up with other countries in the region with advanced medical services.
By 2050, Vietnam is aiming to become a developed country with upper income status, an equal, democratic and civilised society, and harmonious, modern infrastructure. It is working hard to move towards the circular, green and low-carbon economy.
Between 2031 and 2050, GDP will grow 6.5-7.5% each year, and GDP per capita income is set to reach 27,000-30,000 USD. The urbanisation rate will be 70-75% by 2050.
The resolution sets out the main, breakthrough tasks of forming a basic framework of national infrastructure, accelerating the restructuring of the national economy and development space, promoting locomotive zones and growth poles, and forming and developing north-south and east west economic corridors connected with seaports, airports, international border gates, urban areas and economic centres./.