Society EATOF upgraded to East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation Members of the 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) have agreed to upgrade the EATOF to the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Federation in order to promote their practical and effective cooperation in the near future, toward playing a pioneering role in propelling tourism recovery and growth in the region.

Society Thua Thien Hue project builds safe community in UXO-hit areas The People’s Council of central Thua Thien-Hue province held a meeting on October 26 to discuss and adopt important draft resolutions for socio-economic development, including a project on the Vietnam-Republic of Korea peace village in A Luoi district.

Society State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs’ delegation visits RoK A delegation of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs led by Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam, vice chairman of the committee, paid a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from October 23-26.

Society Over 37% of workforce join social insurance Over 17.08 million Vietnamese people, or 37.01% of the workforce, had joined social insurance by the end of September 2022, up 537,000 people compared to the end of 2021, according to Vice General Director of the Vietnam Social Security (VSS) Le Hung Son.