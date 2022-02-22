Politics ☕️ Afternoon briefing on February 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President’s Singapore visit to reaffirm close bilateral ties: Singaporean expert Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc's upcoming State visit to Singapore from February 24-26 aims to reassure and reaffirm the close cooperation in political, economic and strategic fields between the two countries, amidst complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Singaporean expert has said.

Politics Vietnam's contributions to UN peacekeeping operations highly appreciated The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, on February 21 thanked Vietnam for its strong support for as well as personnel contributions to UN peacekeeping operations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 22 The following is a new summary for last evening by Vietnam News Agency.