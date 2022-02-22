National master planning needs mindset breakthroughs: experts
Minister of Planning and Investment speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Planning and Investment on February 22 consulted experts and scientists about a report on orientations for the national master planning for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050.
The national master planning is scheduled to be submitted to the National Assembly in October.
Minister Nguyen Chi Dung said the building of the master planning needs the engagement of the entire pollical system, ministries, agencies, experts, scientists and institutes, as it would be used to serve the formation of other planning schemes.
It is set to create an effective, sustainable national development model, form key economic regions, economic centres and strategic urban areas, with modern, synchronous infrastructure.
It is also expected to spur the national economic growth and contribute to fulfilling Vietnam’s target of becoming a developing nation with modern industry and high-middle income by 2030, and a developed country, with high income, a harmonious society and a quality, clean and safe environment.
The minister, however, pointed out bottlenecks in the mindset, saying breakthroughs have yet been made, making the country lag behind global trends and changes.
There must be significant changes in the mindset, and new momentum for national development, he stressed.
Tran Hong Quang, head of the Vietnam Institute for Development Strategies, suggested prioritising investments in the areas that have advantages in terms of geographical location, infrastructure and human resources, in order to turn them into locomotives of development.
There should be North-South and East-West economic corridors, along with major economic regions that would drive the national economy, he said.
Other participating experts emphasised the need to deal with roadblocks in planning, and shared their views on different issues mentioned in the report like the division of regions./.