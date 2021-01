The national medical council officially made its debut at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 15. (Photo: VNA)

The national medical council officially made its debut at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 15, which has been regarded as a milestone of the domestic health care sector The council was formed in line with the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 956/QD-TTg, with the aim of assisting the Government leader in preparing necessary conditions for organising capacity assessment in medical profession.The establishment of the council is in accordance with international commitments on medical capacity standards and matches Vietnam’s situation, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said, urging the council to soon put forth its operation regulations as well as mechanisms for the organisation of medical licensing examinations.