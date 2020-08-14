At the ceremony in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National mourning for former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 14.

A delegation of Laos led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and another of ambassadors, representatives of international organisations in Hanoi paid last respect to the late leader.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo affirmed that Phieu was a close comrade and friend of the Communist Party and people of China.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J.Kritenbrink wrote that former Party leader Phieu played an important role in the Vietnam - US cooperation, including his support for the Vietnam – US bilateral trade agreement in 2000 and hosting the Vietnam visit by US President Bill Clinton in November 2000. His contributions laid a foundation for growing friendship between the two nations, the diplomat stressed.

Cambodian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Sok Dareth wrote on the funeral book that the former Party leader’s passing is a great loss of the Vietnamese Party, Government and people, and Cambodia has also lost a close friend who made outstanding contributions to the development of the bilateral friendship.

Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Aleksei Popov said as a true patriot, Phieu dedicated his whole life to the struggle for national independence and prosperity and also made great contributions to the cause of developing trust and friendship between the two nations.

Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Indira Lopez Arguelles also expressed the most profound condolences to the Vietnamese Party, Government and people, saying that the late leader will live forever in the mind of all people./.