National museum hosts exhibition on army
Some artworks from the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts collection have been put on display at the museum to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22).
A sculpture by artist Nguyen Thi Kim at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Some artworks from the Vietnam Museum of Fine Arts collection have been put on display at the museum to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (December 22).
The exhibition showcases 58 artworks including paintings and sculptures, made by living and dead artists who joined the national resistance against various invading forces.
The exhibition also displays paintings about navy soldiers and relations between citizens and soldiers.
Some of the artworks depict quiet moments that are rare in war time, said Nguyen Anh Minh, the Museum’s Director at the exhibition opening ceremony.
The exhibition is a chance for young generation to get to know about glorious tradition of the Vietnam People's Army. The army is from people, for people and by people, he added.
The paintings were made by artists from different generations including artists from Indochina Fine Arts College; artists from the national resistance against the French and the American and artists from national unification.
The exhibition runs until December 27./.