Culture - Sports Russian ceramics on display in Hanoi An exhibition featuring the collection of Russian porcelain and ceramics of the Hermitage Museum is taking place at the Vietnam National Museum of History.

Culture - Sports Tay Tuu flower village blooms for Tet Tay Tuu village, the largest flower growing area in Hanoi, is a must-see for tourists before Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday with countless flowers all in full bloom.

Culture - Sports Athletes compete at World Vovinam Championship The biggest Vietnamese martial art festival in history has kicked off in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with the participation of 365 trainers and athletes from 24 countries and territories.