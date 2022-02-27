National Music Festival 2022 to start in March
A folk art performance at a previous National Music Festival. (Photo: cand.com.vn)Dak Lak (VNS/VNA) - The National Music Festival 2022 will start next month in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, the Vietnam Musicians’ Association (VMA) has announced.
Music composers, artists, producers and music-lovers from 19 provinces and cities nationwide will compete in the festival, slated for March 10-12 in Buon Ma Thuot city.
The event is organised by the VMA in collaboration with the provincial People's Committee, the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Association of Literature and Arts and the VMA branch in Đak Lak.
It aims to honour outstanding artists, promote their new musical works and continuously encourage their exploration and creation in the fields of composing, producing, performing, music theory and training.
It is also an opportunity for artists, including composers and performers, to meet and exchange their views on creating works that meet audiences' increasing demand for performance art in the new era, according to the organisers.
Such an event has taken place in different areas in the country, including the Central Highlands and south-central regions, and several northern provinces and cities.
The organisers said they welcome compositions on folk music typical for each region, especially that of ethnic groups in the Central Highlands.
Entries could be songs, ensembles or domestic and western musical instrument solos.
Within the framework of the festival, there will be a seminar themed “Central Highlands’ Folk Music in Today’s Musical Life,” which aims to find out ways to create musical works that are in tune with the current life and honour the unique identity of folk and traditional music of the Central Highlands ethnic groups./.