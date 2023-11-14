Videos Largest golf complex in Mekong Delta opens Royal Long An Golf and Villas was opened recently in Binh Hoa An commune in Duc Hue district, Long An province; the largest of its kind in the Mekong Delta.

Videos O Du ethnic children display enthusiasm for pursuing literacy The O Du ethnic group is among the five smallest of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups. They reside exclusively in the central province of Nghe An. In Vang Mon village, Nga My commune, Tuong Duong district, there are now more than 100 households and a population of over 340 O Du individuals. In recent years, the O Du community has shown an increasing interest in pursuing literacy.

Videos Sa Huynh civilisation relic site seeks UNESCO recognition The central province of Quang Ngai is building dossiers to seek UNESCO’s recognition of Sa Huynh civilisation relic site as a world heritage.

Videos Ancient five-part ao dai revived among youngsters The Hanoi Ao dai Festival has been held recently in Hanoi, featuring exciting activities to honour Vietnam’s traditional outfit. Notably, a procession of Vietnamese youngsters dressed in ancient five-part ao dai dating back to the country’s Nguyen dynasty dazzled pedestrians around Hoan Kiem lake. The event was initiated by young enthusiasts of the national dress.