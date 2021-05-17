Society Man prosecuted for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam The investigation policy agency of southern Binh Duong province’s police on May 16 decided to prosecute a man for arranging illegal stay for foreigners in Vietnam.

Society Tra Vinh eyes makeover of agriculture with advanced techniques, restructure The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has stepped up support for farmers adopting advanced techniques to improve product value and income.

Society Ninh Thuan raises baa for sheep farming The south – central province of Ninh Thuan has raised sheep breeding to an industrial scale using advanced techniques to improve productivity and value.

Society HCM City: Monks, Buddhist followers offer prayers to COVID-19-hit India Special prayers were offered to India, which has experienced a great deal of loss from COVID-19, by Vietnamese monks and Buddhist followers in Ho Chi Minh City at a ceremony held on May 15.