National Olympiad on Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh’s Thought launched
The fourth National Olympiad on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s Thought kicked off on May 16 under the theme “Anh sang soi duong” (The light illuminates the road).
The Olympiad was organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Education and Training and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.
Run until July 10, the contest is divided into two groups of individuals and teams. The form of the Olympiad will include an online contest and performing on the stage via three rounds.
Vietnamese students in and outside the country can join the Olympiad individually via mobile app “Thanh nien Viet Nam”. Meanwhile, each team will have five members representing a province or city at the contest.
Winners of the Olympiad will receive total awards of more than 340 million VND (14,777 USD).
Addressing the launching ceremony, Nguyen Anh Tuan, member of the Party Central Committee and First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, said that the Olympiad aims to enhance the education of Marxism–Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s Thought, helping to raise political awareness and fostering the revolutionary ideal for youth union members and students.
The Olympiad will run until July 10 (Photo: VNA)Tuan said that this year, the contest is available on the mobile app “Thanh nien Viet Nam” instead of a website, enabling students and youngsters to join it more easily.
Due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the final round will not be held directly but in the online format, he said.
Tuan asked the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Unions and Students’ Associations of provinces and cities across the country to step up communications on the Olympiad.
Right after the launching ceremony, students and youngsters in 67 Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Unions joined the contest online./.