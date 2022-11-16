National outfit to be performed at Miss Tourism International 2022
Nguyen Nga, the Vietnamese representative at Miss Tourism International 2022, has released the outfit she will wear during the upcoming national costume competition, which is currently taking place in Malaysia.
The outfit drew inspiration from Hue’s royal court music known as nha nhac.
Hue’s royal court music was officially recognised by UNESCO as the first Intangible Cultural Heritage of Vietnam back in 2003. Therefore, Nga’s performance whilst wearing the national costume at the global pageant is expected to promote Vietnamese culture to viewers from around the world.
She finished as second runner-up at Miss Globe Vietnam 2022 and is representing Vietnam at Miss Tourism International./.