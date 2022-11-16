The outfit drew inspiration from Hue’s royal court music known as nha nhac.

Hue’s royal court music was officially recognised by UNESCO as the first Intangible Cultural Heritage of Vietnam back in 2003. Therefore, Nga’s performance whilst wearing the national costume at the global pageant is expected to promote Vietnamese culture to viewers from around the world.

She finished as second runner-up at Miss Globe Vietnam 2022 and is representing Vietnam at Miss Tourism International./.

VNA