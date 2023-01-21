Environment Carbon market development helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions By developing and operating the domestic carbon market, Vietnam will effectively reduce carbon emissions. This will happen due to the increase in compatibility with international carbon pricing mechanisms, link with international and regional carbon markets, and increase competition among Vietnamese products, according to experts.

Environment Over 50 hectares of land cleared from war-time UXO in Thua Thien-Hue More than 50 hectares of land in A Luoi district in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue have been cleared from war-left unexploded ordnance (UXO), giving more farming land for local residents.

Environment Workshop discusses marine spatial planning for sustainable oceans in Vietnam Vietnamese and foreign experts have gathered at a recent workshop in the central province of Quang Binh to discuss the master plan for sustainable exploitation and use of coastal resources from 2021 to 2030, with a vision to 2045.