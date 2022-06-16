National park receives 100 rare animals from 2019
Kon Ka Kinh National Park in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has received a pig-tailed macaque – an endangered and rare species, Director of the park’s Centre for Creature Rescue, Conservation and Development Tran Van Thu said on June 16.
Pig-tailed macaques (Photo: Wikimedia)Gia Lai (VNA) – Kon Ka Kinh National Park in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has received a pig-tailed macaque – an endangered and rare species, Director of the park’s Centre for Creature Rescue, Conservation and Development Tran Van Thu said on June 16.
Since 2019, the centre has received 100 animals and 22.5 kg of snakes which have been then released into the nature.
A pig-tailed macaque handed over to Kon Ka Kinh national park (Photo: VNA)They are mostly handed over to the centre by locals voluntarily or by the Forest Protection Departments after the detection of illegal animal trading.
Thu said that over the past years, the promotion of dissemination to raise public awareness of wildlife protection has been one the main tasks of the centre./.