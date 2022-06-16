Environment USAID launches Species Conservation Fund in Vietnam The United State Agency for International Development (USAID) Biodiversity Conservation Activity has launched a 1.4 million USD Species Conservation Fund (SCF) in Vietnam to support locally-led conservation efforts initiated by Vietnamese NGOs and other independent organisations.

Environment Regional cooperation key to renewable energy in Asia: experts International industry experts and businesses in the energy sector stressed the importance of cross-border cooperation and technology transfer for the region’s efforts to shift away from coal power at an online webinar hosted by Viet Nam News and the Asia News Network on June 15.

Environment Northern, central regions enter prolonged rainy spell The northern and central regions now enter a period of prolonged heavy rains, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.