Environment Dolphins spotted off Da Nang coast Many residents expressed their excitement at witnessing a pod of dolphins leaping and playing in the waters near the Son Tra Peninsula in the central city of Da Nang.

Environment Mekong Delta Region Adapts To Climate Change, Sustainable Development The Mekong Delta region, an area sensitive to environmental changes, faces great challenges from climate change, requiring regional localities to come up with an effective strategy to adapt to extreme weather conditions, reduce emissions and increase recovery capacity, according to experts.

Environment Vietnam, Netherlands tighten cooperation in climate change adaptation Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha will co-chair the 8th meeting of the Vietnam-Netherlands Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change Adaptation and Water Management slated for June 25-27 in The Hague.