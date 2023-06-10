With its tropical rainforest climate, Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh is now home to extremely rich flora and fauna.

The national park is organising a variety of tours to give visitors the opportunity to camp out in the forest, watch wildlife, and learn about nature and cultural and archaeological values.

As well as being immersed in a fresh, green primeval forest, visitors to animal conservation centres will also be introduced to flora and fauna species by staff, who will also tell them stories about rescuing and caring for wildlife.

If they are fortunate, they can also join special tours releasing wild animals back into nature.

And here is a tourism product offered by the Yok Don National Park in the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak: elephant watching.

Instead of riding elephants, like before, visitors can now spend a whole day just watching elephants or walking in the forest.

Yok Don now has eight domestic elephants that used to pull timber and carry tourists. The elephant owners are pleased to have handed over the elephants to the national park.

With such tours, the Yok Don National Park will help increase a love of nature and wildlife among visitors./.

VNA