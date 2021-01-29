National Party Congress continues working on personnel affairs
The 13th National Party Congress continues discussing personnel affairs during its plenary session in Hanoi on January 29.
Previously, in the January 28 afternoon session, the congress discussed and voted to approve the number of Party Central Committee members being 200, including 180 official and 20 alternative members.
On the thresholds of the 13th National Party Congress, Nguyen Thanh Binh, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission, said on the basis of reviewing the strategic-level personnel planning for the 2016-2021 tenure and subsequent terms, the Politburo directed the building and implementation of a plan on building a planning scheme for the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, the Party Secretariat and key leadership posts of the Party and State for the 2021-2026 term, in the spirit of ensuring democracy, closeness, synchronicity, objectiveness and transparency.
Those who are included in the personnel planning scheme for the Party Central Committee had attended five knowledge training classes designed for strategic-level officials. They are very important human resources for the preparation of personnel work for the congress, Binh noted.
A total of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide are attending the 13th National Party Congress, which is being held from January 25 to February 2./.