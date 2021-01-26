Hotline: (024) 39411349
National Party Congress opens in Hanoi

The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) officially opened in Hanoi on January 26, with the participation of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million Party members nationwide.
  • Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Politburo member, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attend the opening ceremony of the Congress. (Photo: VNA)

  • Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Politburo member, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attend the opening ceremony of the Congress. (Photo: VNA)

  • Flag saluting ceremony of the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)

  • Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

  • Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong delivers the Political Report of the 12th Party Central Committee and documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

  • Politburo member, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the Presidium, delivers an opening speech at the Congress. (Photo: VNA)

  • The Presidium of the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

