National Party Congress opens new era for Vietnam’s development: Russian expert
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has all elements to become an important political event in Vietnam’s history, opening a new era for the nation’s development, said Prof. Dr. Vladimir Nikolaevich Kolotov, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the Saint Petersburg State University.
Prof. Dr. Vladimir Nikolaevich Kolotov, Director of the Ho Chi Minh Institute under the Saint Petersburg State University. (Photo: VNA)
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Russia, Kolotov stressed that since the CPV’s establishment in 1930, the implementation of its historic tasks, including the national liberation and unification, building and implementing the “Doi moi” (Renewal) process, have been done consistently.
He held that preparations for the National Party Congresses have been made carefully, including the building of draft political reports.
The draft political report presented by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong at the 13th National Party Congress has comprehensively assessed the domestic and international situation, as well as set out national development plans until 2045, the Russian expert said.
According to Kolotov, Vietnam has been undertaking a large-scale cleanup of its Party member lineup in order to select a "fifth generation" of competent and virtuous Party and State leaders to carry out these plans.
The expert said that he is particularly interested in Vietnam’s national development plans to 2025, 2030 and 2045, stressing that Vietnam needs to flexibly implement its foreign and domestic policies in order to firmly defend its consistent interests.
He attributed Vietnam’s rapid socio-economic development to political stability, favourable regional integration and economic growth, noting that if Vietnam continues this policy, the world will surely witness the country’s new achievements in the future.
The Russian expert also expressed his belief that the Vietnam – Russia relationship will see progress in the coming time./.