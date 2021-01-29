World People at heart of Vietnam’s developmental success: South African paper The Diplomatic Society, a newspaper with printed and online versions popular in the diplomatic and political communities of South Africa, on January 28 published an article highly valuing 35 years of Vietnam’s innovative development under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).

World Vietnam’s economic prospects highlighted in German media German media outlets have run articles covering the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and highly evaluated the country’s anti-COVID-19 efforts and economic achievements and prospects for future development.

World Singapore pilots self-driving buses Singapore has moved a step closer to a driverless public transport network with the launch of a new trial of self-driving buses.

World 13th Congress marks CPV’s strong development: Lao newspaper The 13th National Congress marks the strong development of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), affirmed Pathet Lao newspaper of the Lao News Agency (KPL) in a front-page article on January 28.