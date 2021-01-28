National Party Congress receives more greetings from communist parties
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has received congratulatory messages from the communist parties of Russia, France and India.
At the 13th National Party Congress (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has received congratulatory messages from the communist parties of Russia, France and India.
In its congratulatory message, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation the CPV is a pioneer of the Vietnamese nation, which has experienced hardships. It is a self-sacrificing example in the struggle for national freedom and the future of socialism.
Under the CPV’s leadership, Vietnam has posted outstanding achievements and become one of the most dynamic economies in the world, with high prestige in the international arena.
The message of congratulations sent by the French Communist Party, meanwhile, described Vietnam as a voice of peace and stability in the world at present. It vowed to work together with the country to build a world of justice, prosperity, and peace.
The Communist Party of India wrote in its congratulatory message that the successful implementation of the “Doi moi” (Renewal) policy together with a series of economic and political reforms based on the socialist-orientated market economy has brought comprehensives successes to Vietnam.
Vietnam’s politico-social stability, and national defence and security have been strengthened while its positive contributions at regional and international forums have been highly evaluated by other nations, it said.
The Communist Party of India expressed its hope that the political results from the 13th National Party Congress will have a widespread impact on the development of socialism in Vietnam based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s thought.
The message from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) hailed Vietnam as one of only a few countries globally to have successfully coped with the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic crisis, manifesting the supremacy of socialism and the humanitarian nature of Marxism-Leninism.
As of January 26, the 13th National Party Congress had received 298 congratulatory letters and messages from 149 parties, six regional and international organisations, 93 friendship and people’s organisations, 25 diplomatic delegations, and 16 individuals from 92 countries./.