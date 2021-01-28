Politics Congratulatory messages show solidarity, friendship, cooperation with Vietnam A large number of parties, organisations, diplomatic delegations, and friends around the world have extended congratulatory messages to the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), expressing their solidarity, friendship, and cooperation with the Vietnamese Party, State and people.

Politics Party Congress – key to future: Venezuelan diplomat Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Josefina Pugh Moreno has praised the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) over the past 91 years, while emphasising the significance of the 13th National Party Congress to the future of Vietnam.

Politics Delegates await country’s new achievements With the highest sense of responsibility, delegates at the 13th National Party Congress have expressed their hopes and expectations about the country’s achievements in the time to come.

Politics Congress votes on number of Party Central Committee members The 13th National Party Congress discussed and voted to approve the number of Party Central Committee members being 200, at a plenary session in Hanoi on January 28, according to the press release on the working day of the congress.