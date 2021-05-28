Business Canadian firms seek trade, investment opportunities in Vietnam Canada’s westernmost province of British Columbia and the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada (APFC) held a webinar on May 27 to discuss opportunities for local firms in investing in Vietnam under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Business RoK credit card issuer wholly acquires Wirecard Vietnam BC Card, a Republic of Korea-based credit card issuer, has acquired 100 percent stake of Vietnamese point of sale (POS) terminal provider Wirecard Vietnam in a bid to expand its foothold in Southeast Asia.

Business Floating LiDAR supplying contract signed for Thang Long Wind project The Enterprize Energy (EE) on May 27 signed a contract with PetroVietnam Technical (PTSC) G&S and Fugro to supply, install and operate a Floating LiDAR (FLiDAR) at the planned site of a wind power project offshore the south central province of Binh Thuan.