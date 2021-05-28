National per capita income witnesses 2 percent fall in 2020
Vietnam’s per capita income in 2020 declined two percent to 4.23 million VND (183.19 USD) per month, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has said.
The northern midland and mountainous region have the lowest monthly per capita income. (Photo: VNA)
According to preliminary results of the GSO’s survey on local living standards in 2020, which covered nearly 47,000 households across 63 cities and provinces, the average monthly per capita income increased by 8.1 percent each year during the 2016-2020 period.
The monthly per capita income in urban areas is around 5.53 million VND, about 1.6 times higher than that in rural areas (3.48 million VND).
The richest group has an average per capita income of 9.1 million VND per month, compared to only nearly 1.14 million VND in the poorest group.
In terms of regions, the southeast region had the highest monthly per capita income, at over 6 million VND, 2.2 times higher than that of the northern midland and mountainous region which had the lowest monthly per capita income at 2.74 million VND.
The southern province of Binh Duong surpassed Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to top the nation’s per capita monthly income in 2020. The province’s per capita income was more than 7 million VND (303.93 USD) per month, followed by HCM City at 6.537 million VND, and Hanoi 5.98 million VND.
Of the total income, earning from wage and salary accounted for 55.3 percent, from agro-forestry-fishery activities 11.2 percent, non- agro-forestry-fishery activities 22.9 percent, and other activities 10.6 percent.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of poor families has continued to decrease thanks to social welfare policies, the GSO says. Policymakers, however, need to address the wealth gaps between urban and rural areas, the rich and poor as well as between regions./.