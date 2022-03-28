Illustrative image. (Photo: doanthanhnien.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A national policy forum for youth will be held on March 30 on the theme of vocational training, the organisers announced at a press briefing on March 28.



The forum is jointly organised by the National Assembly’s Committee on Culture, Education, Adolescents and Youth (CCEAY), the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam.



Ta Van Ha, deputy head of the CCEAY said that the event aims to improve the awareness of the young people and society about vocational training policies. It will offer an opportunity for young people to share their aspirations and recommendations relating to vocational training to meet the current period’s requirements.



Information collected at the forum will serve as reference for the CCEAY and other NA’s agencies in proposing policies on vocational training for youth to the NA and Government, he said.



It is expected to draw the participation of representatives from the Government, NA agencies, ministries and central agencies; leaders of provinces and centrally-run cities, youth organisations; young NA deputies, experts, scientists; and representatives of businesses, vocational training institutions and international organisations.



Key issues to be tabled at the forum include guidelines and policies of the Party and State on vocational training for young people, vocational training for rural youth disabled, ethnic minority youth, demobilised soldiers and students. Policies and recommendations on vocational training for young people in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fourth industrial revolution and other related issues will be high on the agenda./.