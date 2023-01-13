National politics academy steps up international training, research cooperation
The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) had a meeting in Hanoi on January 12 with leaders of the Party Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, Foreign Ministry, and Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations as well as 100 ambassadors and head of diplomatic corps.
Addressing the event, HCMA President Nguyen Xuan Thang said he hopes for more attention and collaboration of foreign embassies, diplomatic missions, international organisations, and development agencies in Vietnam concerning international cooperation programmes and projects.
He informed the guests that the academy’s international engagements were in full swing last year, covering the reception of high-ranking leaders of foreign countries; and the organisation of 29 international seminars and conferences, and of forums on development and human resources training courses, among others.
According to Thang, the establishment has also been conducting joint projects with international partners serving the country’s training and research, with highlights including those to establish the Vietnam-Australia centre, to make human rights subject part of Vietnam’s universal education system, and to launch the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).
On behalf of participating diplomatic delegations, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis affirmed the HCMA’s important role in training and fostering future leaders of Vietnam. She spoke highly of the advisory role of the academy, especially in developing a policy framework for sustainable development and leaving no one behind.
Tamesis said she wishes to continue joint worth with the HCMA in the time to come, notably in the organisation of dialogues and knowledge exchanges on human development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)./.