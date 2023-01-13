Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 13 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam supports, contributes to Global South: President Vietnam supports and will contribute to the Global South for a world of fairness, openness, prosperity and happiness, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in his remarks delivered virtually at the opening of the Voice of Global South Summit on January 12.

Politics President hopes for stronger partnership between Vietnamese and Japanese localities President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 12 for Hanazumi Hideyo, Governor of Japan's Niigata prefecture, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested that Niigata foster partnership with Vietnamese localities.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao public security forces further deepen ties Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen Nguyen Duy Ngoc held talks with his Lao counterpart Lieut. Gen. Khamking Phuilamanivong, who is also head of the General Police Department, in Vientiane on January 12, within the framework of the Laos visit by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.