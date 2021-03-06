National population database a breakthrough in population management
A national database on population, which was launched on February 25, is a breakthrough in population management work in the country.
One of six core national databases
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed Decision No 896/QD-TTg in June 2013 approving a scheme on simplifying administrative procedures, citizenship papers, and databases related to population management during 2013-2020, which set out the two key tasks of building a national database on population and a system for citizen ID production, issuance, and management.
Analysts said the database is “a valuable national resource” and one of six core national databases playing an important role in the process of building e-government towards a digital government, a digital economy, and a digital society in Vietnam.
Regarding the system for citizen ID production, issuance, and management, relevant agencies have so far completed research and production of new ID cards embedded with chips and QR codes. Fifty million such cards are expected to be issued before July 1.
Foundation for modernising State administrative management
According to Major General To Van Hue, Director of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order at the Ministry of Public Security, the national database on population serves as a foundation for modernising State administrative management and contributes to developing e-government. This is an important breakthrough in population management in the country, helping simplify administrative procedures, reduce citizenship papers, cut cost and time for citizens, and improve the quality of administrative services.
Hue stressed that the national population database will collect and update information related to the population, thus improving the efficiency of population management and assisting with citizen verification, contributing to ensuring security and order and effectively fighting crime.
Dr Ngo Hai Phan, Director of the Administrative Procedure Control Agency at the Government Office, also emphasised the significance of the national population database in establishing a digital citizen platform, thus cutting costs and creating favourable conditions for processing administrative procedures./.