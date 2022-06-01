Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan newspaper, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalist Association (VJA) and Chairman of the National Press Awards Council. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Press Awards 2021 will honour 115 works, the judging panel announced on June 1.



There will be 10 A prizes, 22 B prizes, 48 C prizes and 35 consolation prizes. They are selected from 1,911 entries sent to the organising board.



Le Quoc Minh, Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) newspaper, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalist Association (VJA) and Chairman of the National Press Awards Council, said the entries comprehensively reflected the country's political, economic, social and cultural life, as well as security, defence and foreign affairs in 2021.



Topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic dominate the awards, with many touching pieces helping to spread empathy among society.



This is the fifth edition of the contest that has seen the participation of all 63 journalist associations from around the country.



The submissions cover important events in 2021, from political, economic, social and cultural, to security and defence affairs, including the 13th National Party Congress, the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, and COVID-19 prevention and control.



The award ceremony is expected to take place on June 21 – Vietnam’s Revolutionary Press Day./.