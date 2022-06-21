This year, the National Press Awards presented 10 A prizes, 22 B prizes, 48 C prizes and 35 consolation prizes to a total 115 press works. (Photo: VNA)

He asked the press to focus on covering policies on economic recovery, the three strategic breakthrough in economic development, digital transformation, environmental protection and social security in the time ahead.The Government leader called on the press to play a more active role in the fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena, and at the same time, promote the people’s mastery role.He required agencies, organisations and individuals to proactively provide information to facilitate the work of journalists, and relevant agencies must protect journalists when they work.This year, the National Press Awards presented 10 A prizes, 22 B prizes, 48 C prizes and 35 consolation prizes to a total 115 press works.The Vietnam News Agency won one A prize, one B prize and one C prize. /.