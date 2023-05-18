The program focuses on the areas of cultural heritage, fundamental culture, performing arts, fine arts, photography and exhibitions, cinema, library, training, ethnic culture, culture for external relations, and cultural industry.

Major tasks and solutions put forth by the program include completing the legal and policy system regarding culture; sustainably preserving and promoting national cultural values; improving the efficiency of cultural institutions; building a healthy cultural environment and enhancing the spiritual life of people.

At the same time, the program will also concentrate on developing the contingent of artists and intellectuals, personnel training in cultural area, promoting Vietnamese cultural and art products with high values, and spreading the image of the country to the world./.

VNA