National program on socio-economic development for ethnic minorities 2021-2030 period
The National Assembly approving the Master Plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas in 2021-2030 was approved in November.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicNational Press Awards 2019
Among the 140 entries for the final phase of the National Press Award ceremony 2019, the jury council selected 103 outstanding works, of which nine were top prizes.
See more
InfographicVietnam enters 49th day without community transmission of Covid-19
As of 7AM on June 4, Vietnam records no new community COVID-19 infections for 49 days.
InfographicHighlights in anti-corruption works in Vietnam
Corruption in Vietnam is on the decline, which is contributing to maintaining the country’s political stability and strengthening people’s confidence.
InfographicNo new community COVID-19 cases in Vietnam for 39 days
Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on May 25 morning, making it 39 days in a row without infections in the community.
InfographicForeign media praises Vietnam’s achievements in COVID-19 control
Foreign media agencies worldwide have highly lauded Vietnam for its great success in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
InfographicSix more online public services added to support citizens affected by COVID-19
Six more online public services are now added in the national public services portal to support citizens affected by COVID-19 from May 12, 2020.