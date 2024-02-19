Environment Mekong Delta urged to closely monitor saline intrusion forecasts in February The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has recommended localities in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta to closely monitor saltwater intrusion information and forecast bulletins, which are predicted to peak in February 2024.

Environment National portal for extended producer responsibility put into operation The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has announced the official operation of the national portal for extended producer responsibility (EPR), supporting manufacturers and importers in registering, declaring, and reporting their activities.

Environment Rare sea turtle released back to wild A 6.5kg hawksbill sea turtle that was accidentally caught by a local man was released back to the sea off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 5.

Environment Vietnam ready to build green transformation cooperation model with EU Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has expressed Vietnam's readiness to collaborate closely with the EU in building an exemplary cooperation model for green transformation, aiming to support developing nations, including Vietnam, in bridging gaps in finance, technology and human resources training.