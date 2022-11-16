The programme, to run until December 22, is expected to help raise the total retail sales of goods and services, thus contributing to maintaining the national economic growth.

In the first 10 months of this year, the combined retail sales were estimated at 187 billion US dollars, up over 20% year-on-year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is calling for the engagement of industry and trade departments of cities and provinces, associations, businesses and individuals in the implementation of the programme.

The programme is open for businesses from all economic sectors and they can offer discounts of up to 100% during the month./.

VNA