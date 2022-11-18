Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam among world’s top 10 for solar power output According to the Global Electricity Review 2022 by Ember, an independent energy think tank, Vietnam’s solar power generation in 2021 surged by 337% compared to the previous year. The astonishing growth pushed Vietnam to become the world’s 10th largest solar generator.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam E-commerce Index 2022 Report Vietnam earned 85.9 points in the Vietnam E-commerce Index 2022 Report, maintaining the second place in the nationwide rankings.