Society VNA General Director honoured with Spanish Order of Civil Merit The Spanish King’s Order of Civil Merit Encomienda was bestowed upon General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Nguyen Duc Loi at a ceremony held by the Spanish Embassy in Hanoi on November 30.

Society Nearly 240 Vietnamese brought home from Philippines Nearly 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from the Philippines on a VietJet flight on November 30.

Society Young activists plant trees to prevent floods, landslides Young people from the border district of Muong Lat in Thanh Hoa province have been planting protective forests to limit the increasing risk of landslides.

Society NA Chairwoman visits families of rescuers who died in central region flooding National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on November 30 visited the families of two soldiers in the north-central province of Nghe An who lost their lives during a recent flood rescue operation in the central region.