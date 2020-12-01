National radios help nurture Vietnam-Indonesia friendship
Radio The Voice of Vietnam (VOV) and Radio Republik Indonesia (Radio of the Republic of Indonesia, or RRI) held an interactive radio dialogue on November 30 to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties (December 30, 1955-2020).
The 60-minute programme provided the audience with an insight into the two countries’ friendship, cultural identities, histories, and religions as well as their cooperation potential.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Pham Vinh Quang said the bilateral relationship has developed in all fields ranging from politics, diplomacy, economics, trade, tourism to culture and education, with the most outstanding achievements seen in the political and diplomatic aspects.
The two countries are currently reliable strategic partners and have maintained regular meetings at all levels.
Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi said that the COVID-19 pandemic is posing global challenges, but on the other hand opens up more cooperation opportunities for Indonesia, Vietnam and other ASEAN countries.
Indonesia and Vietnam should boost post-pandemic economic collaboration, and step up connectivity to promote people-to-people exchanges and fully tap their potential, he added.
In the dialogue, the audience had an opportunity to raise questions and interact directly with the speakers regarding issues of concern./.