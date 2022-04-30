National Reunification Day celebrated in Russia
An art exchange programme has been held in Moscow to mark the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day, with the participation of representatives from the Vietnamese community in Russia.
Moscow (VNA) –
Poems and songs performed at the programme praised the land and people of Vietnam, and late President Ho Chi Minh.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi said over the past two years, Vietnamese people in Moscow and other southern cities like Voronez, Rostov and Krasnodar have actively coordinated with the Vietnamese Embassy and the Vietnamese Association to support those fleeing from Ukraine.
The programme is expected to give more strength to the Vietnamese community to overcome all challenges and difficulties.
Meanwhile, activities within the Vietnamese Day programme took place at the St. Petersburg State University and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations from April 25-29 to mark the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.
The activities included seminars on Vietnam and bilateral relations, with the participation of many Russian experts, scholars and students, and representatives from the Russian Embassy in the Southeast Asian nation.
Ekaterina Koldunova from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations said the increasing number of participants demonstrates Vietnam’s special position among priorities in Russia’s foreign policy./.