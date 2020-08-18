National strategy aims to wipe out AIDS in 2030
The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving the National Strategy on putting an end to AIDS in 2030.
Illustrative image (Source: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving the National Strategy on putting an end to AIDS in 2030.
The strategy aims to strengthen HIV/AIDS prevention and control activities, reduce new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths, erase AIDS epidemic in 2030 and minimiseimpact of HIV/AIDS on the socio-economic development.
In 2030, the rate of high-risk people accessing HIV prevention services is expected to reach 80 percent, and that of people living with HIV knowing their conditions, 95 percent.
At the same time, the scheme also aims for 95 percent of HIV carriers to receive antiretroviral (ARV) drug. Mother-to-child infection is expected to be wiped out in 2030.
Meanwhile, the HIV prevention and control capacity in the medical system at all levels will be enhanced, and the personnel and financial resources for the work ensured.
The strategy gives 11 major solutions to complete the goals, including those on offering treatment and care for people living with HIV.
The coverage of HIV/AIDS treatment services will be expanded through the offering of ARV to them right after they are diagnosed with the virus, and extending the treatment for patients in prisons, reformatories and other social facilities.
Private healthcare facilities will be encouraged to play a role in HIV/AIDS treatment, and community-based treatment services also expanded.Alongside, pregnant women will receive HIV consultations and testing.
Besides, HIV/AIDS treatment quality will be improved through updating latest recommendations in the field, ensuring safety and efficiency of the therapy./.