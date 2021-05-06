National strategy built for digital economy, society development
The Prime Minister has ordered the building of a national strategy on developing a digital economy and digital society to be completed in August.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has ordered the building of a national strategy on developing a digital economy and digital society to be completed in August.
The Ministry of Information and Communications has been tasked with the mission.
Vietnam last year began its national digital transformation programme focused on a “digital government, digital economy and digital society”.
Under the programme by 2030, the country will adopt new technologies and models, completely overhaul the way the Government operates, updates business operations, changes the work style of citizens, and creates a safe, secure and humane digital environment.
The digital economy is projected to produce 20 percent of the country’s GDP in the near future, with at least 10 percent of each economic sector part of the digital economy, while annual labour productivity will likely increase at least 7 percent.
Experts said the country is set to be among the top 50 countries in the information and communication technology development index within the next five years./.