Sci-Tech Bac Giang moving towards digital transformation The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to develop information technology infrastructure for digital transformation and also the development of smart urban areas.

Sci-Tech Infographic "Made in Vietnam" sea-observation satellite Nanodragon Micro-satellite NanoDragon, developed and built by the Vietnam National Space Center (VNSC), will go through a final test this month before it is put into orbit this September.