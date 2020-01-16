Society Man receives six-year jail term for transnational wildlife trading The Hanoi People’s Court handed down a jail sentence of six years to Nguyen Huu Hue, born in 1967 in the central province of Nghe An, for illegally transporting and trading frozen tiger cubs.

Society Exhibitions mark Party’s 90th founding anniversary The establishment and development of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the past nine decades are featured at an exhibition that opened in the northern mountainous province of Son La on January 16.

Society Mass mobilisation head urges Buddhists to strengthen national unity The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) should contribute to strengthening the national unity and making Vietnam a greater nation in the coming time, said Head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on January 16.