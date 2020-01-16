National teleconference on Communist Party of Vietnam
Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A national scientific teleconference took place in Hanoi on January 16 to discuss the role and leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and freedom and the path to socialism.
The event, one of activities marking the 90th founding anniversary of the CPV, drew the participation of over 800 delegates who are officials and scientists from Hanoi, cities and provinces nationwide.
In his opening speech, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong said reality over the past nine decades has proved that the CPV’s sound leadership is the top and decisive factor for every victory of the country’s revolution.
“By looking back at the Party’s gold history in the past 90 years, we will learn from the past experience and propose ideas to build a clean and strong Party, mobilise the power of the entire nation, step up national renovation and defence, maintain an environment of peace and stability, in order to turn Vietnam into an industrialised nation,” he said.
Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Xuan Thang said discussions should shed light on the CPV’s brainpower, capabilities and great creativity over the past nine decades, analyse achievements in building the Party and political system along with accomplishments in leading socio-economic-cultural development, national defence-security, external relations and global integration, and clarify the Party’s vision and orientations for national development in the new context.
Sixty scientific papers have been submitted to the event, focusing on the historical inevitability of the foundation of the CPV in the fight for national independence and the cause of national development; the country’s industrialisation, modernisation and global integration under the CPV’s leadership, and measures to achieve sustainable national development and build a strong Party capable of meeting the demand and tasks of the new revolutionary period.
Concluding the event, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong said the scientific papers at the conference made important contributions to raising public awareness of the CPV’s history, inspiring national pride and public trust in the CPV’s leadership and the path to socialism in Vietnam, thus creating high consensus among the entire Party, people and armed forces, contributing to building a wealthy and strong country, democratic, equal and civilized society. /.
